Liverpool v Leeds United: Where To Watch, Live Stream Details, TV Channel, UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday needing to try and kick start their flagging 2022/23 campaign.
It's been a very disappointing start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's team which has seen them take just 16 points from their opening 11 matches.
They will be desperate for a victory therefore against Jesse Marsch's team who slipped into the bottom three after losing to Fulham at Elland Road on Sunday.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Sunday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport and Canal+.
