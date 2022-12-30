Skip to main content
Liverpool v Leicester City: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

IMAGO / Action Plus

We will bring you the latest team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
Liverpool face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Friday and we will bring you the confirmed lineups as soon as they are announced. 

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate will be in the Liverpool squad for the first time since his exploits for France at the 2022 World Cup.

He could replace Joel Matip in the starting XI or may be forced to wait until the match against Brentford on Monday after the retired Cameroon international impressed against Villa.

Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could all be pushing for starts with Liverpool forced to play three games within a week during the festive period.

Klopp looks set to be without Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Curtis Jones who remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury casualties, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

New signing Cody Gakpo will not be available until Monday at the earliest with the January transfer window not yet open and some paperwork still to be completed.

Leicester City Team News

James Maddison will be missing for the Foxes as he continues to be ruled out with a knee problem.

Dennis Praet is also ruled out after he was forced off with an injury during Leicester's 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day against Newcastle.

Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, and Jonny Evans will also be missing as Rodgers looks to get his team's season back on track.

