Liverpool v Leicester City | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Diaz Starts, Salah Misses Out
Liverpool take on Leicester City in a Premier League clash on Thursday evening and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups.
Jurgen Klopp's team need to continue winning to try and keep the pressure on runaway leaders Manchester City who beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday.
The Reds are currently 12 points behind Pep Guardiola's team but have two games in hand to try and close the gap to six points.
After the international break, Liverpool warmed up for the Leicester game with a 3-1 win over Cardiff City thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, and the returning Harvey Elliott.
The Foxes were embarrassed as they were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday when they went down 4-1 to Nottingham Forest. Brendan Rodgers will therefore be looking for a response from his team.
After Liverpool fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium earlier in the season, the Reds will no doubt be looking for revenge.
Details of when and where you can watch the game can be found HERE.
Here are the lineups:
Liverpool
Leicester City
