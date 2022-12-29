Skip to main content
Liverpool v Leicester City - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield on Friday in the Premier League looking to build on the fine 3-1 victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic were enough for Jurgen Klopp's Reds to pick up the three points at Villa Park and move them closer to the top four.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will bring his Foxes to Merseyside on the back of a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United.

Leicester City Brendan Rodgers

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Saturday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and DStv Now.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

