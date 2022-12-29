Liverpool v Leicester City - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield on Friday in the Premier League looking to build on the fine 3-1 victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic were enough for Jurgen Klopp's Reds to pick up the three points at Villa Park and move them closer to the top four.
Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will bring his Foxes to Merseyside on the back of a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Saturday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Saturday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and DStv Now.
