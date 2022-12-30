Liverpool v Leicester City: Key Matchups - Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool look to make it four wins in a row as they continue to climb back up the Premier League table after a poor start.

As players return to the squad after the World Cup break, Jurgen Klopp's selection will be interesting. With it being a busy period in the fixture schedule, does the Liverpool manager pick the same XI that beat Aston Villa, or does he switch it up?

Ibrahima Konate is available for selection after his World Cup final appearance, but several players remain out with injury including Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. New signing Cody Gakpo can't be registered until 1st January so is unable to be picked.

The Reds face a Leicester side that are also on a somewhat decent run after a terrible start to the season. The Foxes lost their last match against high-flying Newcastle United, but it was only their second loss in the last six matches, the other being against Manchester City, winning the other 4.

Here are LFCTR's three key matchups for tonight's big game.

Darwin Nunez v Daniel Amartey

Darwin Nunez is an absolute nuisance for opposition defenders. The Uruguayan doesn't stop. This creates nothing but mayhem for players who mark him.

That job will lie in the hands of Daniel Amartey tonight. The Leicester City centre-back could be the Foxes only hope of stopping Nunez.

When it comes to the ariel battle or the close contact battle, it will be an even fight. However, keeping an eye on the striker is another challenge in itself. Nunez's movement is world class and I don't think Amartey will be able to cope with that.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain v Timothy Castagne

Hear me out. Yes, it's shocking that Oxlade-Chamberlain is still an option for Liverpool in late 2022, but he is and he can cause Leicester problems.

The former England international started against Aston Villa and despite being quite poor on the ball, his ability to create space caused problems for the defence.

Ox only ever thinks about going forward, whether it be through dribbling or a pass and it is exactly what Liverpool have been missing this season. I think his experience can be key in tonight's match when making the right decisions at the right time.

Thiago Alcantara v Youri Tielemens

Thiago Alcantara is the conductor of Jurgen Klopp's orchestra and his right foot is the baton that makes everything tick.

Liverpool look more like themselves recently and that is because of the return of their magician.

Youri Tielemens is outstanding in his own right but he may have to sacrifice his own game tonight to stop Thiago. Easier said than done.

The Spaniard didn't go to the World Cup and got the rest his body very much needed. Good news for Liverpool but bad news for the rest of the league. More sepcifcally, bad news for Leicester City.

