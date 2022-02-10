Predicted Lineup: Liverpool vs Leicester City | Luis Diaz to start? Joel Matip & Fabinho to return?

Liverpool are preparing for a huge game against Leicester City at Anfield, particularly after the Foxes’ poor performance against Nottingham Forrest in the FA Cup.

With the holders humiliated by receiving a 4-1 thrashing, they are seeking to bounce back after some strong criticism from Brendan Rodgers in his post-match interview:

"Too many players think they are top players but are a long way off," voiced Rodgers. "Some players may have achieved everything they can here."

Leicester are looking to produce a double over Liverpool after they won 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. Jurgen Klopp, however, will be hoping that his side will get their revenge after losing their grip on Manchester City in the title race in December, leaving them six points behind.

With the whole squad revamped by returning players, we predicted the starting XI that Jurgen Klopp will field.

Harvey Elliot and Thiago Alcântara appeared against Cardiff City as substitutes, returning from their long spell out from an ankle and hip injury, respectively.

Fabinho and Alisson Becker are set to return to the side after their international commitments with Brazil, whilst Mohammed Salah could set to feature for Liverpool following his defeat to Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the AFCON final.

According to reports, the Egyptian wants an instant Liverpool return and resume training on Tuesday. He wants to overcome the heartbreak and focus on his club commitments.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane remains a doubt as he sustains a euphoric mood as Senegal became champions of Africa, the country’s first title in their history.

However, Jurgen Klopp stated that both Salah and Mane could feature for the Reds against Leicester City.

“I think Tuesday or Wednesday latest the winner will be back, and the other one probably slightly earlier. We will see.

“And I have to talk to them, I don’t know. If they have one thing, they have rhythm! They’ve played obviously quite a few games.

“We will see, I have to speak to them then.”

Though it’s confirmed that Salah will be involved, much cannot be said about Mane as he is celebrating with his country. The game on Thursday, rationally, could be too soon for the Senegalese to be involved.

With that said, don’t be surprised if Mane is involved as he seems to prefer playing football rather than enjoy on a well earned holiday, as seen back in 2019 when he only had a two-week break following Senegal’s defeat to Algeria in the final.

Luis Diaz is looking to make his Premier League debut. The Columbian impressed on his debut against Cardiff after coming off the bench and skilfully setting up Takumi Minamino to score at the Kop End.

Andy Robertson looks set to start after resting on the weekend, with Kostas Tsimikas playing 70 minutes. Joel Matip did not feature at the weekend as Klopp opted to give the Cameroon man a rest, perhaps preparing the defender to start alongside Virgil Van Dijk.

Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both missed out playing the Bluebirds after testing positive for COVID. However, they have completed their isolation period and are able to resume training, making them available for the Thursday night game.

Here is how we think the German will set up on Thursday night:

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz.

With Alisson returning from international duty, it was a no brainer for the Brazilian to start in goal.

Trent Alexander Arnold will resume playing at right-back, with Joe Gomez now a notable option to be a backup after Neco Williams’ January loan move to Fulham.

Van Dijk will be as immovable on the pitch then he is off the ball as he retains his place at the heart of defence. Ibrahima Konaté looked unusually sluggish against Cardiff, meaning Joel Matip will replace him to partner alongside the imperious Dutchman.

Robertson will look to start against the Foxes after missing the reverse fixture due to receiving a red card against Tottenham.

Fabinho will be looking to return as Liverpool’s reliable central defensive midfielder, allowing captain Jordan Henderson to advance further forward in the midfield.

Naby Keita starred for his nation in the AFCON and will be looking to bring that form for Liverpool as it is likely he will start.

Finally, the new-look front three will be looking to make an impression in front of the Anfield crowd. Diego Jota, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz are looking likely to start, with the Colombian having the opportunity to make a league debut.

