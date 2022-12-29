Liverpool v Leicester City Predicted Lineup - Klopp To Ring The Changes?

Liverpool host Leicester City and former manager Brendan Rodgers on Friday as they look to make it six points out of six in the Premier League since the 2022 World Cup came to an end.

Jurgen Klopp's team impressed on Boxing Day, beating Aston Villa 3-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic.

The Reds are dealing with a busy festive fixture list of three matches in seven days however which may mean that Klopp makes some changes to keep his team fresh.

In defence, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas are available should Klopp decide to rest any of his back four.

The same applies in midfield where Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita could be used as rotation options.

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are likely to continue in attack but Fabio Carvalho may be given another chance on the left if Klopp decides back-to-back games in such a short time frame would be too much of a risk for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho

