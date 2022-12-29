Skip to main content
Liverpool v Leicester City Predicted Lineup - Klopp To Ring The Changes?

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool v Leicester City Predicted Lineup - Klopp To Ring The Changes?

We predict Liverpool's starting XI as they take on Leicester in the Premier League at Anfield on Friday.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Liverpool host Leicester City and former manager Brendan Rodgers on Friday as they look to make it six points out of six in the Premier League since the 2022 World Cup came to an end.

Jurgen Klopp's team impressed on Boxing Day, beating Aston Villa 3-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic.

Stefan Bajcetic

The Reds are dealing with a busy festive fixture list of three matches in seven days however which may mean that Klopp makes some changes to keep his team fresh.

In defence, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas are available should Klopp decide to rest any of his back four.

Liverpool Joe Gomez
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Liverpool Kostas Tsimikas

The same applies in midfield where Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita could be used as rotation options.

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are likely to continue in attack but Fabio Carvalho may be given another chance on the left if Klopp decides back-to-back games in such a short time frame would be too much of a risk for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool Andy Robertson
Liverpool PSV Cody Gakpo
Liverpool Netherlands Cody Gakpo
Premier League
Anfield
Jurgen Klopp Alisson Liverpool
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
