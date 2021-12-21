Liverpool v Leicester City Team News | Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Liverpool take on Leicester City in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening at Anfield and we can bring you the team news.

The Reds have progressed to the last eight thanks to wins at Norwich City and Preston North End but face a tough test as Brendan Rodgers' team come to Merseyside.

Both teams have been impacted by recent Covid-19 outbreaks with Liverpool missing several key players as they drew 2-2 with Spurs on Sunday whilst Leicester have seen their last two Premier League games postponed as a result.

Liverpool Team News

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Roberto Firmino should all be in line to start after being on the bench at the weekend.

Youngster Kaide Gordon may also feature in attack as Jurgen Klopp rotates his squad.

Other Academy graduates Conor Bradley, Owen Beck, Jarell Quansah and Elijah Dixon-Bonner could also be involved.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are all ruled out after registering 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests.

Jordan Henderson who also missed the match against Spurs is unlikely to be risked as he also recovers from a non Covid related illness.

Divock Origi, Adrian, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Andrew Robertson is suspended after his red card on Sunday

Leicester City Team News

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp, Rodgers may have to wait until late in the day to know who is available.

Danny Ward may return in goal to give Kasper Schmeichel a rest.

Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu have both been missing with hamstring injuries and it remains to be seen with the training ground having shut whether their rehab has progressed well enough to be fit and available for the game.

Daniel Amartey and Kelechi Iheanacho should be ready to return however after illness.

