Liverpool v Leicester City Team News - Jordan Henderson Misses Out Through Injury

Skipper Jordan Henderson will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday evening after failing to recover from a back injury.

The 31-year-old was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge in the first half of the FA Cup fourth-round victory against Cardiff City on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

The midfielder was able to continue and seemed to be fine when he was replaced by Thiago Alcantara with 12 minutes to go.

He wasn't pictured in training on Tuesday however and manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed there was a minor issue with his back and his progress would be monitored ahead of the match.

It appears that he still needs some more time to fully recover as he doesn't even make the bench.

In other needs, Thiago makes his first start since mid-December and new signing Luis Diaz will make his full debut. Mohamed Salah is a substitute after only returning from AFCON on Monday.

Here are the lineups:

Liverpool

Leicester City

