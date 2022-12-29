Skip to main content
Liverpool v Leicester City Team News: Konate In Contention For Jurgen Klopp's Reds

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool v Leicester City Team News: Konate In Contention For Jurgen Klopp's Reds

The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield on Friday in the Premier League hoping to build on their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp's team looked back to something near their best despatching Villa thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester struggled however and endured a disappointing afternoon on their return to Premier League action going down 3-0 at home to high-flying Newcastle United.

Thiago Fabinho Mohamed Salah Youri Tielemans Liverpool Leicester

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate will be in the Liverpool squad for the first time since his exploits for France at the 2022 World Cup

Ibrahima Konate

He could replace Joel Matip in the starting XI or may be forced to wait until the match against Brentford on Monday after the retired Cameroon international impressed against Villa.

Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could all be pushing for starts with Liverpool forced to play three games within a week during the festive period.

Klopp looks set to be without Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Curtis Jones who remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury casualties, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New signing Cody Gakpo will not be available until Monday at the earliest with the January transfer window not yet open and some paperwork still to be completed.

Liverpool PSV Cody Gakpo

Leicester City Team News

James Maddison will be missing for the Foxes as he continues to be ruled out with a knee problem.

James Maddison

Dennis Praet is also ruled out after he was forced off with an injury during Leicester's 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day against Newcastle.

Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, and Jonny Evans will also be missing as Rodgers looks to get his team's season back on track.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Andy Robertson
News

"We Will Need Their Support" - Andy Robertson Speaks Ahead Of Anfield Return

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool PSV Cody Gakpo
News

Cody Gakpo Signing "Not Influenced" By Injuries To Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota - Jurgen Klopp

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Netherlands Cody Gakpo
News

"Probably Wolves" - Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Cody Gakpo's Anticipated Debut

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 18 - December 30th To 1st January

By Neil Andrew
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Alisson Liverpool
Transfers

Watch: New Liverpool Signing Cody Gakpo Gets A Jurgen Klopp Hug

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

"We Are Really Excited To Work With Him," Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp on Gody Gakpo

By Sam Jones
imago1020182892h
Transfers

Official: Cody Gakpo's Liverpool Squad Number Announced

By Sam Jones