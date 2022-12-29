Liverpool v Leicester City Team News: Konate In Contention For Jurgen Klopp's Reds

Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield on Friday in the Premier League hoping to build on their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp's team looked back to something near their best despatching Villa thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester struggled however and endured a disappointing afternoon on their return to Premier League action going down 3-0 at home to high-flying Newcastle United.

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate will be in the Liverpool squad for the first time since his exploits for France at the 2022 World Cup.

He could replace Joel Matip in the starting XI or may be forced to wait until the match against Brentford on Monday after the retired Cameroon international impressed against Villa.

Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could all be pushing for starts with Liverpool forced to play three games within a week during the festive period.

Klopp looks set to be without Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Curtis Jones who remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury casualties, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

New signing Cody Gakpo will not be available until Monday at the earliest with the January transfer window not yet open and some paperwork still to be completed.

Leicester City Team News

James Maddison will be missing for the Foxes as he continues to be ruled out with a knee problem.

Dennis Praet is also ruled out after he was forced off with an injury during Leicester's 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day against Newcastle.

Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, and Jonny Evans will also be missing as Rodgers looks to get his team's season back on track.

