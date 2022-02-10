Liverpool v Leicester City Team News - Luis Diaz Starts, Mohamed Salah Not Risked After AFCON Exertions

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz starts for the Reds in the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Thursday but Mohamed Salah is only named on the bench.

The Colombian international made his debut in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win over Cardiff City, making an instant impact off the bench as he created Takumi Minamino's goal to make it 2-0.

He is expected to start on the left side of the attack alongside Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Egyptian Salah will start on the bench after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this week.

The 29-year-old had an excellent tournament and was disappointed in the final as Egypt lost on penalties to Sadio Mane's Senegal.

AFCON was a draining tournament however for Salah with the striker having to play extra-time four times in just 11 days so manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly protecting his star man.

In other positive news for the Reds, Thiago Alcantara returns to the starting lineup for the first time since mid-December.

Here are the lineups:

Liverpool

Leicester City

