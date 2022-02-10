Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Leicester City Team News - Luis Diaz Starts, Mohamed Salah Not Risked After AFCON Exertions

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz starts for the Reds in the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Thursday but Mohamed Salah is only named on the bench.

The Colombian international made his debut in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win over Cardiff City, making an instant impact off the bench as he created Takumi Minamino's goal to make it 2-0.

Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.

He is expected to start on the left side of the attack alongside Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Egyptian Salah will start on the bench after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this week.

The 29-year-old had an excellent tournament and was disappointed in the final as Egypt lost on penalties to Sadio Mane's Senegal.

Mohamed Salah AFCON

Read More

AFCON was a draining tournament however for Salah with the striker having to play extra-time four times in just 11 days so manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly protecting his star man.

In other positive news for the Reds, Thiago Alcantara returns to the starting lineup for the first time since mid-December.

Here are the lineups:

Liverpool

Leicester City

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City Team News - Luis Diaz Starts, Mohamed Salah Not Risked After AFCON Exertions

49 seconds ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Diaz Starts, Salah Misses Out

16 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Harvey Elliott's Comeback And How It Was Made Possible By the Liverpool FC Community

54 minutes ago
Anfield 97 Avenue
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Lionel Messi
Transfers

Report: Lionel Messi Laid Down Sadio Mane Condition To Extend Stay At Barcelona

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota, Leicester City
Match Coverage

A Look Back At Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Victory Over Leicester City

1 hour ago
lfc leicester
Match Coverage

Revealed: Leicester City Leaked Team To Play Liverpool

1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool vs Leicester City | Luis Diaz to start? Joel Matip & Fabinho to return?

1 hour ago