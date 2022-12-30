Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

Liverpool face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at Anfield on Friday in a Premier League encounter as the Reds look to build on their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate will be in the Liverpool squad for the first time since his exploits for France at the 2022 World Cup.

He could replace Joel Matip in the starting XI or may be forced to wait until the match against Brentford on Monday after the retired Cameroon international impressed against Villa.

Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could all be pushing for starts with Liverpool forced to play three games within a week during the festive period.

Klopp looks set to be without Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Curtis Jones who remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury casualties, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

New signing Cody Gakpo will not be available until Monday at the earliest with the January transfer window not yet open and some paperwork still to be completed.

Leicester City Team News

James Maddison will be missing for the Foxes as he continues to be ruled out with a knee problem.

Dennis Praet is also ruled out after he was forced off with an injury during Leicester's 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day against Newcastle.

Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, and Jonny Evans will also be missing as Rodgers looks to get his team's season back on track.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and DStv Now.

