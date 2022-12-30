Skip to main content
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at Anfield on Friday in a Premier League encounter as the Reds look to build on their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Thiago Fabinho Mohamed Salah Youri Tielemans Liverpool Leicester

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate will be in the Liverpool squad for the first time since his exploits for France at the 2022 World Cup.

He could replace Joel Matip in the starting XI or may be forced to wait until the match against Brentford on Monday after the retired Cameroon international impressed against Villa.

Joel Matip
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could all be pushing for starts with Liverpool forced to play three games within a week during the festive period.

Klopp looks set to be without Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Curtis Jones who remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury casualties, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

New signing Cody Gakpo will not be available until Monday at the earliest with the January transfer window not yet open and some paperwork still to be completed.

Leicester City Team News

James Maddison will be missing for the Foxes as he continues to be ruled out with a knee problem.

James Maddison

Dennis Praet is also ruled out after he was forced off with an injury during Leicester's 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day against Newcastle.

Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, and Jonny Evans will also be missing as Rodgers looks to get his team's season back on track.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Chelsea In 'Direct Talks' With Benfica For Liverpool Transfer Target Enzo Fernandez, Player Has 'Said Yes' To Blues

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Liverpool Make Their Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo With Second Bid

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City Predicted Lineup - Klopp To Ring The Changes?

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City Team News: Konate In Contention For Jurgen Klopp's Reds

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Andy Robertson
News

"We Will Need Their Support" - Andy Robertson Speaks Ahead Of Anfield Return

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool PSV Cody Gakpo
News

Cody Gakpo Signing "Not Influenced" By Injuries To Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota - Jurgen Klopp

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Netherlands Cody Gakpo
News

"Probably Wolves" - Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Cody Gakpo's Anticipated Debut

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 18 - December 30th To 1st January

By Neil Andrew