Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Leicester City | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Salah To Return?

As Liverpool prepare to take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday, we can bring you the Reds team news ahead of the clash.

Jurgen Klopp's team returned to action with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Harvey Elliott

The Foxes however were knocked out as they went down to a 4-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Brendan Rodgers will therefore be looking for his team to respond as they travel to Merseyside.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah has returned to England after his run to the AFCON final with Egypt and is contention to play against Leicester. They will monitor the 29-year-old's recovery after playing 120 minutes four times in 11 days before making a decision.

Sadio Mane is still in Senegal celebrating their AFCON victory and is unlikely to return to England until Thursday. He will therefore be unavailable for the visit of Rodgers' team.

Sadio Mane AFCON

Read More

Alisson Becker and Fabinho returned to training after they were left out against Cardiff having been away with Brazil for the World Cup qualifiers and are expected to return to the starting lineup.

Belgian international Divock Origi (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Joe Gomez (both Covid-19) have also returned to full training and could be in contention to face the Foxes.

Skipper Jordan Henderson was not pictured in Tuesday's training photos. Whilst there is no official reason provided for his absence, the midfielder did take a heavy knock in the first half of the Cardiff game but managed to carry on so it is unlikely he will miss out.

For the first time in a long while, Klopp has close to a full-strength squad to choose from so there are decisions to be made as to who makes the final 21, let alone the starting XI.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leicester City | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Salah To Return?

1 minute ago
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images
Non LFC

Watch: Burnley 1-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Jurgen Klopp On Whether Mohamed Salah Could Play In Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Leicester

1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
Non LFC

'I Can't Stand Maguire' - Manchester United Fans React To Their Team Dropping More Points Against Burnley

11 hours ago
Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 27, 2021. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Non LFC

'Enjoy Conference League' - Rival Fans React To Manchester United's Shocking Draw Against Burnley

11 hours ago
Jay Rodriguez
Non LFC

Watch: Jay Rodriguez Goal Equalises For Burnley Against Manchester United - Shocking Defending

12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Gabaski
News

Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final

12 hours ago
Rhys Williams
Transfers

Report: No Loan Deal Agreed With Liverpool In January Transfer Window Despite Interest In Defender

13 hours ago