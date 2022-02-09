Liverpool v Leicester City | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Salah To Return?

As Liverpool prepare to take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday, we can bring you the Reds team news ahead of the clash.

Jurgen Klopp's team returned to action with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Foxes however were knocked out as they went down to a 4-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Brendan Rodgers will therefore be looking for his team to respond as they travel to Merseyside.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah has returned to England after his run to the AFCON final with Egypt and is contention to play against Leicester. They will monitor the 29-year-old's recovery after playing 120 minutes four times in 11 days before making a decision.

Sadio Mane is still in Senegal celebrating their AFCON victory and is unlikely to return to England until Thursday. He will therefore be unavailable for the visit of Rodgers' team.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Alisson Becker and Fabinho returned to training after they were left out against Cardiff having been away with Brazil for the World Cup qualifiers and are expected to return to the starting lineup.

Belgian international Divock Origi (knee), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Joe Gomez (both Covid-19) have also returned to full training and could be in contention to face the Foxes.

Skipper Jordan Henderson was not pictured in Tuesday's training photos. Whilst there is no official reason provided for his absence, the midfielder did take a heavy knock in the first half of the Cardiff game but managed to carry on so it is unlikely he will miss out.

For the first time in a long while, Klopp has close to a full-strength squad to choose from so there are decisions to be made as to who makes the final 21, let alone the starting XI.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook