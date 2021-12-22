Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Match Preview: Liverpool v Leicester City | Carabao Cup

Author:

Off the back of a frustrating weekend away at Spurs, in which the Reds lost vital ground to league leaders Manchester City, focus turns to Carabao Cup action where Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City make the trip up north to Merseyside.

The competition provides an excellent opportunity to gain some early silverware. With the potential of a one-legged semi final to help with fixture congestion, Liverpool could be just two wins away from a trip to Wembley in February. 

The absence of Manchester City, who have dominated the competition in recent years could be an added incentive to do so, especially given their record-equalling 8th victory in the competition last year in which the Anfield outfit held for so long.

Trent Alexander-arnold

The cup also represents one of two missing from Jurgen Klopp's cabinet as Reds boss, along with the FA Cup. 

Although in terms of team news, rotation is widely expected given the hectic festive schedule. 

The Reds' youngsters and fringe players are expected to be given a chance to impress, with the potential for firepower to be left on the bench if necessary. 

Alternatively, visitors Leicester are expected to field a stronger side, given their rest of late due to a Covid outbreak. Their recent exit from the Europa League may also encourage Brendan Rodgers to increase his priority of the Carabao Cup.

Looking elsewhere in the competition, two London derbies are scheduled simultaneously to the match at Anfield, including Spurs v West Ham and Brentford v Chelsea.  

With Arsenal having already booked their place in the last four, it is expected to be a strong semi-final line up. 

The draw will take place following the conclusion of tonight's matches, with the Reds looking to ensure they are in the hat, and on the brink of a place at Wembley early next year.

