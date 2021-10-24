Manchester United v Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Mohamed Salah

Another phenomenal match! Another man of the match performance for the best player in the world. Mohamed Salah.

This game could go down as one of the best ever as a Liverpool fan. Every single player in a Liverpool shirt today were sensational.

The catalyst for this performance was the 'Egyptian King.' An hat trick at Old Trafford for the Liverpool winger just sums up how this guy is playing right now.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Getting a hat trick is one thing but his performance as a whole was just exceptional. Adding an assist in the game too takes his season tally to 14 goals and 2 assists in 10 games.

Naby Keita also deserves some credit in this breathtaking match. Before going off to a disgusting challenge from Paul Pogba, Naby Keita proved his doubters wrong.

He was a key part to all four goals in the first half. Keita found just as much space on the pitch as there were in the stadium at the 70th minute.

However, Mohamed Salah is still undoubtedly the man of the match. The 'Egyptian King' is fastly becoming 'Liverpool King'.

Mohamed Salah is something else. Mohamed Salah deserves something else. Give him that new contract tonight. FSG need to act quick to keep him at this club.

Listen, FSG might not thank me but get that contract out, put it on the table. Let him sign it. Let him write whatever numbers he wants to put on there. What he's done since he's come in. He's doing it.

Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook