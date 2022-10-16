Liverpool v Manchester City: Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon and we will bring you the confirmed lineups when they are announced at 3:30pm BST.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp was able to welcome back Andy Robertson in midweek and he may replace Kostas Tsimikas in the starting XI.

Ibrahima Konate is doubtful with a muscle injury and a decision on his fitness will be left as late as possible.

Curtis Jones could return to the squad having recovered from an issue with his tibia and with a week's training under his belt. The game may come too soon for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain however who made a surprise return to training on Tuesday.

The in-form Roberto Firmino should keep his place alongside Mohamed Salah with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota possible starters also if Klopp sticks with the 4-2-3-1 formation adopted of late.

Liverpool will still be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz.

Manchester City Team News

Guardiola confirmed on Friday that both Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva will be fit and available for the trip to Anfield.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Kalvin Phillips are all still out and therefore unavailable for selection.

