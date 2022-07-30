Liverpool v Manchester City | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Community Shield

As Liverpool prepare to take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday afternoon, we can bring you the confirmed team news.

The match which is the traditional season curtain raiser and sees the Premier League champions take on FA Cup winners will kick off at 5pm at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a number of injury issues during Liverpool's shortened pre-season campaign.

The Reds manager will be without both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher which will mean Adrian will continue in goal.

Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined and miss the battle between the Premier League's top two teams.

In defence, Joel Matip gets the nod over Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Skipper Jordan Henderson lines up in midfield alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Spanish international Thiago Alcantara.

In attack, Roberto Firmino will play in a central role with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the right and left respectively.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will have to settle for a place on the bench but both are expected to take part at some point.

Liverpool Team

Adrian;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Manchester City Team

