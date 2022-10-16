Liverpool v Manchester City - Key Matchups

What is usually a title match has become a must-win match for Liverpool just to keep their top-four hopes alive. Who'd have thought it?

The Reds need to forget what has happened over the last few weeks and focus entirely on the game against Pep Guardiola's men.

Under performing players need to be on it today if they are to get anything out of the match. These are three specific players that could be the difference in how the match is seen out.

James Milner v Phil Foden

The one I fear. I do not want to see this matchup once again, but Jurgen Klopp may be forced to pick between two options he doesn't want to choose from.

His faith in Milner, unfortunately, will be the reason we will see this battle happen. What to expect from this matchup? Put it this way, hands over the face comes into mind.

It's going to be a long afternoon on the edge for Liverpool fans and the only way Milner is winning this battle is if he makes a crunching tackle early on and Foden doesn't want to know.

Fabinho v Kevin De Bruyne

Many fans will be wary of Erling Haaland and will believe that the Norwegian's matchup with Virgil Van Dijk is the head-to-head to keep an eye on, however, this is the one that will decide the match.

Keeping Kevin De Bruyne at bay is how you stop Manchester City and cutting the supply to Haaland off. With the battery the circuit doesn't work. While Haaland is the light bulb, his Belgian teammate is the vital part.

Fabinho hasn;t been at his best of late, however, a buit of rest reecently could be what he needed and he needs all the energy he can get today.

Mohamed Salah v Nathan Ake

With Kyle Walker injured for the away side, Joao Cancelo will love to the right-back position, leaving the left-back space open for another player.

That player will likely be Nathan Ake. The former Bournemouth centre-back will not only be playing out of position but he will face a Mohamed Salah that is coming off a six-minute hat trick.

If the Egyptian King can play to the level he is capable of, Liverpool will target that side of the pitch and specifically Nathan Ake. If the Reds can exploit that weakness then they could come out with all three points.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |