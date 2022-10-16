Liverpool v Manchester City - Live Stream, TV Details, Team News

Liverpool will be looking to carry on from where they left off after their fine 7-1 victory against Rangers on Wednesday when they face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds already trail their rivals by 13 points and know anything but a win will almost certainly mean they are left behind in the title race.

Roberto Firmino scored two goals in midweek and has been in fine form for Liverpool.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp was able to welcome back Andy Robertson in midweek and he may replace Kostas Tsimikas in the starting XI.

Ibrahima Konate is doubtful with a muscle injury and a decision on his fitness will be left as late as possible.

Curtis Jones could return to the squad having recovered from an issue with his tibia and with a week's training under his belt. The game may come too soon for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain however who made a surprise return to training on Tuesday.

Curtis Jones could return to the Liverpool squad for the visit of Manchester City in the Premier League. IMAGO / PA Images

The in-form Roberto Firmino should keep his place alongside Mohamed Salah with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota possible starters also if Klopp sticks with the 4-2-3-1 formation adopted of late.

Liverpool will still be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz.

Manchester City Team News

Guardiola confirmed on Friday that both Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva will be fit and available for the trip to Anfield.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Kalvin Phillips are all still out and therefore unavailable for selection.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 8:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel HERE.

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

