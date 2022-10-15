Liverpool v Manchester City: Predicted Lineup, Klopp To Stick With 4-2-3-1 Formation?

Liverpool will be looking to carry on the positive momentum from their brilliant 7-1 victory over Rangers on Wednesday when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool face Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield needing a win in the Premier League. IMAGO / Focus Images

Jurgen Klopp's team already trail the reigning champions by 13 points and know a victory is a must.

4-2-3-1?

The Liverpool manager has tweaked the system over the past week and could stick with what fluctuates between a 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 formation.

Joe Gomez should continue to deputise for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold with the fit again Ibrahima Konate continuing alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence. Andy Robertson could also replace Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Klopp's favoured two in midfield currently appear to be skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara meaning Fabinho may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Fresh from his hattrick in midweek, Mohamed Salah could be thrust into a central striking role with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench.

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant six-minute hat-trick in midweek against Rangers. IMAGO / PA Images

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota;

Mohamed Salah

