Liverpool v Manchester City Team News, Premier League
Liverpool will be looking to take the positive momentum of their fine 7-1 victory against Rangers on Wednesday into their match against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.
The Reds already trail Pep Guardiola's team by 13 points and know anything but a win will almost certainly mean they are left behind in the title race.
Liverpool Team News
Jurgen Klopp was able to welcome back Andy Robertson in midweek and he may replace Kostas Tsimikas in the starting XI.
Curtis Jones could also return to the squad having recovered from an issue with his tibia and with a week's training under his belt. The game may come too soon for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain however who made a surprise return to training on Tuesday.
The in-form Roberto Firmino should keep his place alongside Mohamed Salah with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota possible starters also if Klopp sticks with the 4-2-3-1 formation adopted of late.
Liverpool will still be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz.
Manchester City Team News
Guardiola confirmed on Friday that both Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva will be fit and available for the trip to Anfield.
Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Kalvin Phillips are all still out and therefore unavailable for selection.
