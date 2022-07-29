Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Community Shield

Liverpool will have the first opportunity this season to get some silverware under their belts when they take on rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch.

The traditional season opener sees the Premier League champions take on the FA Cup winners in a match that has been switched to the King Power stadium, Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be looking to seize an early season morale boosting victory over Pep Guardiola's team as the two look like they will battle it out once again for supremacy in England football.

IMAGO / Focus Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 12:00pm ET

Pacific time: 9.00am PT

Central time: 11:00am CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on ITV1 and the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony Liv and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now and Sportsnet Now.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |