Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

Liverpool will be looking to carry the positive momentum of their fine 7-1 victory against Rangers on Wednesday into their match against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds already trail Pep Guardiola's team by 13 points and know anything but a win will almost certainly mean they are out of the title race.

Mohamed Salah scored three goals as a substitute against Rangers in midweek. IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 8:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel HERE.

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

