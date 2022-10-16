Skip to main content
Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

IMAGO / Focus Images

Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool will be looking to carry the positive momentum of their fine 7-1 victory against Rangers on Wednesday into their match against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds already trail Pep Guardiola's team by 13 points and know anything but a win will almost certainly mean they are out of the title race.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah scored three goals as a substitute against Rangers in midweek.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time:  8:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT+1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel HERE.

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

Schedule

Barcelona Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Enter The Picture' For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp - 'There Are Three Clubs In The World Who Can Do What They Want Financially'

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Andrew Robertson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City Team News, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
imago1016168265h
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Predicted Lineup, Klopp To Stick With 4-2-3-1 Formation?

By Neil Andrew
163-134536-salah-liverpool-mbappe-psg-new-player_700x400-1
Opinions

Kylian Mbappe & Liverpool Starting XI: With And Without Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Journalist Claims Liverpool Want Player ‘Over’ Kylian Mbappe

By Neil Andrew
imago1013528432h
News

Report: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate In Doubt For Manchester City Showdown

By Alex Caddick
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Plan January Offer For Ligue 1 Striker Amid Real Madrid & Barcelona Interest

By Neil Andrew