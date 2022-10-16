Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Liverpool will be looking to carry the positive momentum of their fine 7-1 victory against Rangers on Wednesday into their match against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.
The Reds already trail Pep Guardiola's team by 13 points and know anything but a win will almost certainly mean they are out of the title race.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 4:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 11:30am ET
Pacific time: 8:30am PT
Central time: 10:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST (Monday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT+1
Where to Watch / Live Stream
You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel HERE.
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.
