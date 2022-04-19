Liverpool v Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Premier League | Klopp Makes Two Changes, Phil Jones Starts For United

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday evening in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

Jurgen Klopp's team have the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory to put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for fourth spot and gained three points on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the weekend with the 3-2 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Liverpool humiliated United in front of their own fans when they beat them 5-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hattrick from Mohamed Salah and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 8pm BST.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool team that beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

At the back, Joel Matip returns to partner Virgil van Dijk with Ibrahima Konate dropping to the bench.

Naby Keita is also on the bench as skipper Jordan Henderson is brought back into the midfield to play alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Ralf Rangnick has opted for five at the back with Phil Jones being brought into the lineup alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in the wing-back areas.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Fred, and Edinson Cavani are all missing through injury whilst Cristiano Ronaldo misses the match on compassionate grounds.

Liverpool Team

Manchester United Team

