Liverpool v Manchester United | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Matip & Henderson Return
Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday evening in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you the confirmed team news.
Jurgen Klopp's team have the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory to put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday evening.
Liverpool will be buoyed by reaching the FA Cup final where they will play Chelsea on May, 14th after beating Pep Guardiola's team 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday.
The Red Devils remain in the hunt for fourth spot and gained three points on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the weekend with the 3-2 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford.
In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Liverpool humiliated United in front of their own fans when they beat them 5-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hattrick from Mohamed Salah and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 8pm BST.
Read More
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Manchester United Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction
- Article Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract
- Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings | Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
- Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Semi-Final | Mane Double Sees Reds Into Final
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok