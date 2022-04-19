Skip to main content
Liverpool v Manchester United | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Matip & Henderson Return

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday evening in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you the confirmed team news.

Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's team have the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory to put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool will be buoyed by reaching the FA Cup final where they will play Chelsea on May, 14th after beating Pep Guardiola's team 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for fourth spot and gained three points on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the weekend with the 3-2 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Liverpool humiliated United in front of their own fans when they beat them 5-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hattrick from Mohamed Salah and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 8pm BST.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Manchester United Team

Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk
