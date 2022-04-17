Liverpool v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT +1
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO Extra.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Nigerian viewers can watch the match on SuperSport.
