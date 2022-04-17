Skip to main content
Liverpool v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Anfield Liverpool Flag

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT +1

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO Extra.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Nigerian viewers can watch the match on SuperSport.

