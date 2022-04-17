Skip to main content
Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Tuesday as they face Manchester United in the Premier League and we can bring you our early prediction for the starting XI to take the field at Anfield.

After securing a place in the FA Cup final on Saturday, beating rivals Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley, the Reds can go back to the top of the Premier League with a victory against the Red Devils.

Sadio Mane

Ralf Rangnick's team are in mixed form as they try and claim fourth spot but made up some ground on Tottenham and Arsenal on Saturday with a 3-2 victory at home to Norwich City.

Goalkeeper/Defence

After manager Jurgen Klopp rested three of his first-choice back four against Benfica in the Champions League last week, it's likely he will only make one change to his back five.

Despite Ibrahima Konate's impressive goalscoring performances of late, Joel Matip should return to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Joel Matip

Midfield

The midfield is an area where Klopp has made the most changes of late and it is likely to be the same again on Tuesday.

Skipper Jordan Henderson will return to give a rest to Naby Keita who has started the last two matches and continues to impress.

If Klopp decides Thiago Alcantara or Fabinho are also in need of a rest, he could give another opportunity to Curtis Jones or James Milner who seem to be ahead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott in the pecking order.

Forwards

It seems that it is Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane plus one upfront when it comes to Klopp selecting his favoured starting XI.

Assuming this will be the case again, Diogo Jota could replace the excellent Luis Diaz with Roberto Firmino also pushing for a recall.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota

