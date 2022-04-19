Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Expected Liverpool Team To Face Manchester United Emerges Online | Keita & Diaz Miss Out

Liverpool take on Manchester United on Tuesday evening in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you details of the expected lineup that has emerged online.

Jurgen Klopp's team have the opportunity to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory and put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday.

Expected XI

The expected lineup from the Daily Express Sport (via Anfield Edition) predicts three changes from the team that defeated Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

In defence, it's anticipated that Joel Matip will return in place of Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Skipper Jordan Henderson should also return and the publication predict he will partner Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in midfield with the impressive Naby Keita dropping to the bench.

The predicted front three sees Diogo Jota return to team up with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the expense of Luis Diaz.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 8pm BST and details of how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

