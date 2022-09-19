Liverpool v Manchester United | Reds Legends Squad Announced So Far

Sir Kenny Dalglish will lead the Liverpool legends into action against Manchester United's legends on Saturday.

The match will take place at Anfield with Liverpool looking to retain the title of being 'Legends of the North' after they won 3-1 at Old Trafford in May.

Dalglish will be joined in his management team by former teammates Ian Rush and John Alridge as they pit their wits against the Red Devils.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Who Will Play For The LFC Legends?

The following players have been announced so far:

Goalkeepers

Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld.

Defenders

Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson, Bjorn Kvarme, Djimi Traore, Stephane Henchoz, Fabio Aurelio, and Gregory Vignal.

Midfielders

Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia, Albert Riera, Anthony Le Tallec, Momo Sissoko, Salif Diao, and Stewart Downing.

Forwards

Robbie Keane, Maxi Rodriguez, Andriy Voronin, and Mark Gonzalez.

Further players are expected to be added to the squad this week.

