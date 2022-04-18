Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Manchester United | Team News | Premier League | Red Devils Missing Five Players Through Injury

Liverpool face rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday evening in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you the latest team news.

Jurgen Klopp's team have the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory to put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for fourth spot and gained three points on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the weekend with a 3-2 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Liverpool Team News

At Klopp's press conference today, there was no mention of any injury concerns so the assumption is that Liverpool will have a fully fit squad to choose from again.

It's likely that there will be changes however with Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, and Diogo Jota all in with a chance of returning to the starting XI.

Jordan Henderson
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United Team News

Ralf Rangnick confirmed earlier today that United will still be missing a number of players through injury.

Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Fred, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani are all once again ruled out for the Red Devils but Bruno Fernandes is expected to play despite being involved in a car crash on Monday morning.

The game at Anfield kicks off at 8:00pm BST and you can find out where to watch the match HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Raphael Varane
Match Coverage

Manchester United Set To Miss Five Players Through Injury For Liverpool Clash, Bruno Fernandes Expected To Play After Car Crash

By Neil Andrew14 minutes ago
Gerard Moreno
News

Villarreal Suffer Huge Injury Blow Ahead Of Liverpool Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Diogo Jota, Leicester City
Quotes

'Jurgen Said We Were Going On A Mission To Win Every Single Game' - Diogo Jota On How Liverpool Closed Gap On Manchester City

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Salah & Mane Form Discussed

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

'Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Be Fed Up There' - Former Player On Frustrating Time For England International At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Can Play Everywhere' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Praises FA Cup Semi-Final Hero Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Shirt Sponsorship Deal From Standard Chartered In 2023

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Im Looking Forward To Playing' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Looks Ahead To FA Cup Final After Previous Wembley Heartbreak

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago