Liverpool v Manchester United | Team News | Premier League | Red Devils Missing Five Players Through Injury

Liverpool face rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday evening in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you the latest team news.

Jurgen Klopp's team have the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory to put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for fourth spot and gained three points on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the weekend with a 3-2 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Liverpool Team News

At Klopp's press conference today, there was no mention of any injury concerns so the assumption is that Liverpool will have a fully fit squad to choose from again.

It's likely that there will be changes however with Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, and Diogo Jota all in with a chance of returning to the starting XI.

Manchester United Team News

Ralf Rangnick confirmed earlier today that United will still be missing a number of players through injury.

Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Fred, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani are all once again ruled out for the Red Devils but Bruno Fernandes is expected to play despite being involved in a car crash on Monday morning.

The game at Anfield kicks off at 8:00pm BST and you can find out where to watch the match HERE.

