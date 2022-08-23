Liverpool v Manchester United - Where The Battle Was Won (And Lost)

Liverpool have had a nightmare start to the season with only two points from two games. It was more of the same at Old Trafford yesterday as Ten Hag's men took control of a crucial area of the pitch. We'll take an in-depth look at where the game was won and lost.

With two opening losses, Manchester United looked shambolic, and despite Liverpool drawing their first two games, the Merseysiders were the unanimous favorites.

But apparently, no one got this message to Ten Hag and his men.

Despite dominating possession with 71% of the ball Liverpool could not muster a shot on goal in the first half.

When they did have the ball United looked sharp and moved the ball around quickly and efficiently. Sancho's opening goal after 16 minutes was a good example of this.

Liverpool were able to pass the ball around the back line but the midfield trio of Milner, Henderson and Elliot were devoid of ideas and could rarely find the target men of Salah, Diaz and Firmino.

They were so ineffective in midfield that Firmino was forced to drop back creating a disconnect between himself and the forward line.

United pressed effectively and were able to pass through our midfield getting Marcus Rashford in behind for the second goal on 53 minutes.

It was clear once again that any quality in midfield should have been able to aggressively press and cut out this connection.

Fabinho is subbed for Henderson in the 59th minute and immediately injects some quality into the game.

On 73 minutes Carvalho comes on for a tiring and uninspiring Milner. This leads to Liverpool's first and only goal as Carvalho's shot is deflected into the path of Mohamed Salah who neatly heads the ball home.

If ever there was a game to highlight the need for an injection of talent in the midfield it was this one.

We can only hope Jurgen Klopp saw what we all saw and puts some pressure on FSGs tightly closed pockets.

