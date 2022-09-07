Liverpool v Napoli: Three Key Matchups To Decide The Game

Liverpool have struggled to find their form this season with only two wins from their first 5 Premier League games. Take away their 9-0 drubbing of Bournemouth and goals have been hard to come by.

They have also conceded the first goal in a record 4 out of 6 games. Their high pressing style has allowed teams to play long balls over the top of the midfield to the likes of Alexsandar Mitrovic, Wilfred Zaha, Jadon Sancho and Alexander Isak.

If they are to have any chance of beating Napoli they will need to take control of the midfield and not allow these counter-attacking plays to take shape. Napoli currently sit second in Serie A and are serious title contenders.

Here are three key matchups to watch:

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on fire this season. With a team-leading, 4 goals in 6 Serie A games, the Georgian International will be a handful on the left side of the pitch.

The man tasked with defending his aggressive runs will be Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled again this year with fast aggressive forwards often getting caught out on the counter-attack as teams attempt to play in the space behind him.

It will be imperative that Alexander-Arnold is not exposed as he joins the forward line and attempts to link up with Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot.

Mohamed Salah v Mário Rui

With only two goals in 6 games it's been a slow start for Mohamed Salah by his standards. You can never rule the crafty Egyptian International out though.

He always shows up in the biggest of games and the Portuguese International Mario Rui will have his work cut out trying to prevent Salah from cutting inside and getting a shot off his trademark left foot.

It will help Salah having Darwin Nunez under center. The extra attention Nunez will receive will not allow Central Defender Kim Min-jae to double team Salah.

It will be interesting to see just how much space Salah is allowed.

Fabinho v Piotr Zielinski

With one goal and a team-leading three assists, this season Piotr Zielinski is a legitimate attacking threat in the middle of the park. The 28-year-old Polish International has experience playing at the highest level.

His link-up play with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen has been exemplary. Fabinho will be the man in charge of shutting him down.

It's quite simple if Fabinho has a good game Liverpool can control the middle of the park they could really take it to the Azzurri.

This will be no easy feat though as Liverpool will be missing some key starting players including Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson. It is possible that Thiago will come on as a sub.

