Liverpool v Newcastle United: Key Matchups

After a 9-0 demolition against Bournemouth on Saturday, Liverpool have every chance to put their poor start behind them with another three points tonight.

Newcastle United have their three key players missing, which impacts the match massively, but who else can step up without them? These three matchups will be the game deciders.

Luis Diaz v Kieran Trippier

Luis Diaz has seemingly gone to another level this season and is much more of threat in front of goal. He has three goals to his name in the first four matches.

His opponent, Kieran Trippier, is as experienced as they come, which is what he will need to use tonight. The England defender has come up against some of the best wingers in the world, but will he be able to handle on in-form Diaz?

Whether it is Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas backing the winger up, Necastle's right-back will look to Miguel Almiron for support and if he doesn't, well, Trippier will have his work cut out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Matt Ritchie

Allan Saint-Maximin missing for Newcastle United is huge as it gives free reigns to Trent Alexander-Arnold to drift forward without having to worry too much in what's behind him.

Who will be behind him? Matt Ritchie. A decent player on his day, but no Saint-Maximin. Alexander-Arnold is the one of the toughest players to keep an eye on and Ritchie will have that task.

With Mohamed Salah doing his own thing, Dan Burn will have his hands full, therefore it is up to Ritchie to track back and follow Liverpool's playmaker. Not only that, it will be his job to be a threat going forward, so Alexander-Arnold thinks twice about attacking as much.

Harvey Elliot v Joelinton

19-years of age and Harvey Elliot, alongside Luis Diaz, has been Liverpool's best player this season so far. His confidence is through the roof and a wonder goal on Saturday can only improve it.

Joelinton is usually an attacking minded midfielder, but with Elliot being on his side of the three, he may have to sacrifice his attacking game tonight to keep tabs on the exciting youngster.

Liverpool's attack against Newcastle will mainly come down the right hand side, which Elliot will be a part of. Joelinton's job will be to not allow The Reds to outnumber the away team in that area of the pitch, otherwise, it's nothing but trouble for Eddie Howe's men.

