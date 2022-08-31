Skip to main content

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Match Prediction

LFCTR's match prediction for tonight's Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool are coming off the back of an incredible 9-0 win over Bournemouth, which is as good a match to build confidence as any. 

Roberto Firmino was at the centre of everything in Saturday's match and will lead the line once again tonight against Newcastle United

The Brazilian got two goals and three assists against the South coast side, however, tonight is a different kettle of fish. He won't get the tap-ins or space he got at the weekend. 

Liverpool's main attacking threat will come from the wide areas, Mohamed Salah/Trent Alexander-Arnold on one side, Luis Diaz/Andy Robertson on the other.

Luis Diaz

One side, in particular, catches my eye for tonight and that is the right-hand side. Newcastle will be missing Allan Saint-Maximin, which will leave Alexander-Arnold with a free run forward without having to worry about what's behind him. 

Salah shockingly didn't get on the scoresheet against Bournemouth and will be looking to fix that as soon as possible. 

My prediction, however, is that the number of attacks from the right will open up space on the left, therefore Luis Diaz will be in the most threatening positions to score.

Missing Newcastle Players

Saint-Maximin isn't the only player the away side are missing, as Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson will also sit the game out, with new signing Alexander Isak not arriving in time. 

The Reds will dominate from start to finish and without that out ball available for Eddie Howe's men, they will be allowed to pin their opponents back for the majority confidently.

I expect the same starting midfield as Saturday (Fabhino, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliot), so it will be Elliot that will be the link between midfield and attack once again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The youngster has been outstanding all season and him grabbing a goal against Bournemouth can only do his confidence the good and he will be fancying himself again tonight. 

Saint-Maximin

Final Prediction

As Newcastle are missing their best three players, they won't want to commit players forward as much as they would've wanted, so could be a much cagier match.

Liverpool should win the match, but I expect not to be as convincing as they would like. Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot will once again be the standouts, with either or even both getting on the scoresheet. 

A win tonight for Jurgen Klopp's side will see them jump Chelsea and Manchester United among others, but more importantly, continue the momentum. 

Score Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United

Goalscorers: Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliot

Random Prediciton: Trent Alexande-Arnold assist

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle UnitedBournemouth

Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Fantastic’ - Glen Johnson on Harvey Elliott at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Roberto Firmino Kevin De Bruyne
Quotes

'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Don’t Think His Time Is Up' - Glen Johnson on Jordan Henderson Being a Starter

By Charlie Webb
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'He Could Do It' - Glen Johnson on Trent Alexander-Arnold Playing in Midfield

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Aston Villa Douglas Luiz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make £20m Bid For Aston Villa Midfielder Douglas Luiz

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'He Decided To Go To Another Club' | Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Transfers

By Jim Nichol-Turner