Liverpool v Newcastle United: Match Prediction

Liverpool are coming off the back of an incredible 9-0 win over Bournemouth, which is as good a match to build confidence as any.

Roberto Firmino was at the centre of everything in Saturday's match and will lead the line once again tonight against Newcastle United.

The Brazilian got two goals and three assists against the South coast side, however, tonight is a different kettle of fish. He won't get the tap-ins or space he got at the weekend.

Liverpool's main attacking threat will come from the wide areas, Mohamed Salah/Trent Alexander-Arnold on one side, Luis Diaz/Andy Robertson on the other.

One side, in particular, catches my eye for tonight and that is the right-hand side. Newcastle will be missing Allan Saint-Maximin, which will leave Alexander-Arnold with a free run forward without having to worry about what's behind him.

Salah shockingly didn't get on the scoresheet against Bournemouth and will be looking to fix that as soon as possible.

My prediction, however, is that the number of attacks from the right will open up space on the left, therefore Luis Diaz will be in the most threatening positions to score.

Missing Newcastle Players

Saint-Maximin isn't the only player the away side are missing, as Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson will also sit the game out, with new signing Alexander Isak not arriving in time.

The Reds will dominate from start to finish and without that out ball available for Eddie Howe's men, they will be allowed to pin their opponents back for the majority confidently.

I expect the same starting midfield as Saturday (Fabhino, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliot), so it will be Elliot that will be the link between midfield and attack once again.

The youngster has been outstanding all season and him grabbing a goal against Bournemouth can only do his confidence the good and he will be fancying himself again tonight.

Final Prediction

As Newcastle are missing their best three players, they won't want to commit players forward as much as they would've wanted, so could be a much cagier match.

Liverpool should win the match, but I expect not to be as convincing as they would like. Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot will once again be the standouts, with either or even both getting on the scoresheet.

A win tonight for Jurgen Klopp's side will see them jump Chelsea and Manchester United among others, but more importantly, continue the momentum.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United

Goalscorers: Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliot

Random Prediciton: Trent Alexande-Arnold assist

