Liverpool v Newcastle United Match Prediction | Premier League

LFCTR's verdict on the result of tonight's match at Anfield.
Liverpool take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday evening looking to build on the positive momentum from the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Reds bounced back to form after a disappointing start to the season which had seen them take just two points from their opening three matches as they dominated the Cherries from start to finish.

Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Roberto Firmino Celebrate Goal Liverpool Anfield

There are signs that the early season injury crisis at Liverpool is beginning to ease with Joel Matip and Curtis Jones returning to training on Monday and both could be back in the squad for the clash with the Magpies.

Howe has injury issues of his own with Emil Krafth ruled out with a serious knee injury, and also has doubts over Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin. New signing Alexandar Isak could feature however if his work permit arrives in time.

The Reds are in need of a win to stay in touch with the teams at the top of the table and must start with the same intensity that they did at the weekend to ensure they do not fall a goal behind, something that had become a bad habit.

After recent criticism of both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, there were positive signs as they bounced back in emphatic style with a goal each and a clean sheet against Bournemouth.

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold

Luis Diaz looks like his output in terms of goals and assists is about to go on a steady incline and if Mohamed Salah can find his shooting boots, Liverpool should have more than enough to beat what could be a weakened Newcastle team.

Match Prediction - Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle United

