Liverpool v Newcastle United Predicted Lineup | Could Matip Or Jones Return?

After Liverpool's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth, will Klopp make any changes to his starting XI?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp could welcome back two players when Liverpool take on Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

The 55-year-old has been dealing with an early season injury crisis which at one stage saw him missing up to 10 first-team players.

At the same time, the Reds have had a disappointing start to the season which has seen them take just five points from their opening four matches.

There was some positive news this week on the injury front however with Joel Matip and Curtis Jones returning to training on Monday and others due to follow later this week.

Joel Matip
Curtis Jones

Key Decisions For Klopp

The likelihood is that Klopp will stick with the bulk of the team that beat the Cherries so convincingly at the weekend.

He will be mindful however that his team will be in action less than three days later when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby so that might influence his decision-making to some extent.

There are finally options to be considered with Kostas Tsimikas pushing Andy Robertson for a starting spot and Matip returning to compete with Joe Gomez in defence.

Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson

With Jones also returning, Klopp must decide whether to freshen up the midfield with James Milner also an option. 

 Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

