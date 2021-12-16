Liverpool v Newcastle United: Sign One Opposition Player - Joe Willock

With the winter transfer window looming and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Naby Keïta on their way to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool will be left short of goal-scoring options in their lineup.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Divock Origi look likely to be the ones to step up for the front three, with Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being potential alternative options.

While Liverpool’s depth in attack and midfield has improved over the years, a couple of injuries could leave the Reds sweating over the return dates of their African stars. Goals will be needed in Salah, Mané, and Keïta’s absence.

As we look ahead to Liverpool’s fixture against Newcastle United, we take our pick of one Newcastle player to sign. Allan Saint-Maximin might be the expected choice, but Joe Willock provides an interesting alternative.

Joe Willock #28 of Newcastle United in action during the game in Leicester, United Kingdom on 12/12/2021. (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Joe Willock has yet to shine for Newcastle this season, but that could play into Liverpool’s hands. He had a valuable start as an Arsenal Academy product and burst on the scene when he moved to the North East.

The young Englishman joined the Geordies from Arsenal in February of 2021 on loan for the rest of the season. In 14 Premier League games, Willock came up with eight crucial goals to keep them well above the relegation zone.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) and Newcastle United's Joe Willock battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As a comparison, Allan Saint-Maximin might draw attention for his skill on the ball, but the 24-year old’s contribution from the wing has only netted him nine goals in 67 matches since he moved to Newcastle.

As stated before, Willock hasn’t shown the same quality since he made permanently moved from Arsenal to Newcastle, but at 22 years old, he makes an interesting prospect.

Liverpool also lacks homegrown players in the first team, so a young English prospect could be a valuable asset for the team moving forward. At the moment, Transfermarkt has Willock valued at £24.2million. Newcastle bought the young midfielder from Arsenal for £25million.

Joe Willock is far from the finished product, but each week LFC Transfer Room looks at the fixture ahead and a potential player from the opposition team worth signing.

It might be a little early for Newcastle to be considering letting Willock go, but the young English midfielder is definitely worth considering.

