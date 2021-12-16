Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Sign One Opposition Player - Joe Willock

Author:

With the winter transfer window looming and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Naby Keïta on their way to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool will be left short of goal-scoring options in their lineup.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Divock Origi look likely to be the ones to step up for the front three, with Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being potential alternative options.

While Liverpool’s depth in attack and midfield has improved over the years, a couple of injuries could leave the Reds sweating over the return dates of their African stars. Goals will be needed in Salah, Mané, and Keïta’s absence.

As we look ahead to Liverpool’s fixture against Newcastle United, we take our pick of one Newcastle player to sign. Allan Saint-Maximin might be the expected choice, but Joe Willock provides an interesting alternative.

Joe Willock #28 of Newcastle United in action during the game in Leicester, United Kingdom on 12/12/2021.

Joe Willock #28 of Newcastle United in action during the game in Leicester, United Kingdom on 12/12/2021.

Joe Willock has yet to shine for Newcastle this season, but that could play into Liverpool’s hands. He had a valuable start as an Arsenal Academy product and burst on the scene when he moved to the North East.

The young Englishman joined the Geordies from Arsenal in February of 2021 on loan for the rest of the season. In 14 Premier League games, Willock came up with eight crucial goals to keep them well above the relegation zone.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) and Newcastle United's Joe Willock battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) and Newcastle United's Joe Willock battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.

As a comparison, Allan Saint-Maximin might draw attention for his skill on the ball, but the 24-year old’s contribution from the wing has only netted him nine goals in 67 matches since he moved to Newcastle.

Read More

As stated before, Willock hasn’t shown the same quality since he made permanently moved from Arsenal to Newcastle, but at 22 years old, he makes an interesting prospect.

Liverpool also lacks homegrown players in the first team, so a young English prospect could be a valuable asset for the team moving forward. At the moment, Transfermarkt has Willock valued at £24.2million. Newcastle bought the young midfielder from Arsenal for £25million.

Joe Willock is far from the finished product, but each week LFC Transfer Room looks at the fixture ahead and a potential player from the opposition team worth signing. 

It might be a little early for Newcastle to be considering letting Willock go, but the young English midfielder is definitely worth considering.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Joe Willock #28 of Newcastle United in action during the game in Leicester, United Kingdom on 12/12/2021.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Sign One Opposition Player - Joe Willock

just now
Nat Phillips
Transfers

'I'm Going To See What Comes Along' - Liverpool's Nat Phillips On Possible January Transfer

1 hour ago
Allan Saint-Maximin
Match Coverage

Sign one Player from Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Newcastle
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool v Newcastle

2 hours ago
Anfield flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

10 hours ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22

10 hours ago
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
News

Report: MLS Toronto FC Winger Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Training With Liverpool After Arsenal Stint

10 hours ago
Steph Curry
Articles

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold's Instagram Post Congratulates NBA & Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry For Three Point Record

11 hours ago