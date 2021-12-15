Liverpool v Newcastle United Team News | FA Premier League - Firmino, Origi & Jones Update
Liverpool will be desperate for the three points to keep up the pressure on leaders Manchester City when Eddie Howe's Newcastle United visit Anfield on Thursday.
Pep Guardiola's team were in imperious form as they despatched Leeds United 7-0 on Tuesday giving them a four point lead at the top of the table.
Liverpool Team News
The injury crisis that threatened to burden Liverpool's good early season form is starting to ease.
Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and James Milner have all returned over the past couple of weeks and Liverpool will welcome back Roberto Firmino to the squad after his hamstring injury.
There was further good news when Curtis Jones was pictured in training on Tuesday after a freak eye injury had ruled him out. It's likely however that the 20 year old will need more time before being considered for match action.
Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed today that the in form Divock Origi has a 'little issue' which means he could miss out.
Read More
Harvey Elliott is continuing his long term recovery from dislocating his ankle in September.
Newcastle Team News
Newcastle defender Paul Dummett is still sidelined through a long term injury although his is making good progress in his rehab.
Federico Fernandez is also ruled out of the match through injury and the club are trying to confirm the extent of the issue to understand how long he is likely to be ruled out for.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: Liverpool Drawn Against Inter Milan In UCL Round Of 16
- Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw | Inter Milan v Liverpool, Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
- Breaking: UEFA Investigating Champions League Round of 16 Draw After Manchester United Error
- ‘Liverpool Are a Level Above the Others’ - AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Praises Jurgen Klopp’s Side
- Liverpool Starlet Harvey Elliott Set to Return From Injury In January
- Report: Liverpool Awaiting Answer From Egyptian FA On Mohamed Salah's Status For Chelsea Clash
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook