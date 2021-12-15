Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Liverpool v Newcastle United Team News | FA Premier League - Firmino, Origi & Jones Update

Author:

Liverpool will be desperate for the three points to keep up the pressure on leaders Manchester City when Eddie Howe's Newcastle United visit Anfield on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola's team were in imperious form as they despatched Leeds United 7-0 on Tuesday giving them a four point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool Team News

The injury crisis that threatened to burden Liverpool's good early season form is starting to ease.

Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and James Milner have all returned over the past couple of weeks and Liverpool will welcome back Roberto Firmino to the squad after his hamstring injury.

Roberto Firmino

There was further good news when Curtis Jones was pictured in training on Tuesday after a freak eye injury had ruled him out. It's likely however that the 20 year old will need more time before being considered for match action.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed today that the in form Divock Origi has a 'little issue' which means he could miss out.

Harvey Elliott is continuing his long term recovery from dislocating his ankle in September.

Newcastle Team News

Newcastle defender Paul Dummett is still sidelined through a long term injury although his is making good progress in his rehab.

Federico Fernandez is also ruled out of the match through injury and the club are trying to confirm the extent of the issue to understand how long he is likely to be ruled out for.

Roberto Firmino
