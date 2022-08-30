Liverpool v Newcastle United Team News | Players Could Return For Reds

Liverpool welcome Eddie Howe's Newcastle to Anfield on Wednesday and both sides have their fair share of injury concerns ahead of the clash.

Jurgen Klopp's team finally got their Premier League campaign up and running on Saturday with the 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

That leaves the Reds on five points after four games and in need of further victories to stay in contact with the teams at the top of the table.

Newcastle have had a solid but unspectacular start to the season but remain unbeaten with six points from their opening four encounters.

Liverpool Team News

There was some positive news for Liverpool when Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota are all closing in on a return although will not be ready for the match on Wednesday.

He will also still be without Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, for the visit of the Magpies.

The 55-year-old may be able to welcome back Joel Matip, and Curtis Jones however who both returned to training on Monday.

Harvey Elliott is expected to shake off a knock as he looks to continue his good run of form as a starter in the Reds XI.

Newcastle United Team News

Eddie Howe said at his press conference on Tuesday that he has fitness doubts over Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for the trip to Anfield.

The Magpies will also be missing Emil Krafth who will be out long-term after picking up a serious knee injury.

Howe is also not sure whether new signing Alexander Isak will be available for the match as they are still waiting on his work permit.

