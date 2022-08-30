Skip to main content

Liverpool v Newcastle United | The Last Time They Met

Liverpool play Newcastle United in the Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday 31 August at 8pm. Here’s a look at some recent history between the clubs.

Up next in the Premier League for Liverpool is Newcastle United at Anfield. Despite photos of certain sidelined players in training yesterday, non of the currently injured players are expected to be available for Wednesday night.

Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United

This means for this encounter, Liverpool will be without; Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Thiago, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, and Caoimhin Kelleher. Darwin Nunez will also be unavailable as he continues to serve his suspension.

Liverpool's last game against Newcastle United was a 1-0 win at St James' Park in the Premier League in April of the 2021-22 season. Naby Keita scored the only goal for Jurgen Klopp's side, who were able to grab all three points.

At the time of the fixture last season, Liverpool were fighting alongside Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the Premier League title. This win took Liverpool top of the table temporarily before Manchester City battered Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road to regain their one-point advantage.

Liverpool Newcastle United St James’ Park Naby Keita Luis Diaz

Liverpool boast an impressive record under Jurgen Klopp against Newcastle United. The Reds have played 12 games against the Magpies (all Premier League), and have won seven, drawn five, and lost just one.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The loss they did endure was in Jurgen Klopp's first season at the club. The score was 2-0 to Newcastle United at St James' Park, with future Liverpool man, Georginio Wijnaldum scoring for the hosts.

In this time, Liverpool have scored 23 goals and conceded 11. Expect these historical records to even out somewhat over time, as Newcastle United's riches begin to seriously influence on-pitch performances.

Liverpool Dejan Lovren Trent Alexander-Arnold Jordan Henderson

A win for Jurgen Klopp's side could take Liverpool as high as 5th, depending on other results in Matchweek 5. Newcastle United are yet to lose a Premier League game, and a win at Anfield could equally take them as high as 5th.

However, Anfield wins for Newcastle United are rare, with the last one being back during the 1995-96 season when the Magpies won 1-0 in the EFL Cup. As for Premier League, you have to go back to a 2-0 win during the 1993-94 season - this is their only win at Anfield in Premier League history.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Steve Kerr
Articles

NBA Legend Steve Kerr On Liverpool Visit & Being Inspired By Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Main Threat' - Glen Johnson on Luis Diaz’s Impact at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Jurgen Klopp Scott Parker
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Criticizes Bournemouth Board After Scott Parker Sacking | Press Conference

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

'I'm Not Afraid' - Benfica Manager On Enzo Fernández Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Scoreboard Anfield 9-0 Bournemouth
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Shocked By Bournemouth Result | Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle United

By Damon Carr
Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

BREAKING: Liverpool Defender Sepp van den Berg Secures Loan Move

By Neil Andrew
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

OFFICIAL: Defender Signs New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew