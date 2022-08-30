Liverpool v Newcastle United | The Last Time They Met

Up next in the Premier League for Liverpool is Newcastle United at Anfield. Despite photos of certain sidelined players in training yesterday, non of the currently injured players are expected to be available for Wednesday night.

This means for this encounter, Liverpool will be without; Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Thiago, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, and Caoimhin Kelleher. Darwin Nunez will also be unavailable as he continues to serve his suspension.

Liverpool's last game against Newcastle United was a 1-0 win at St James' Park in the Premier League in April of the 2021-22 season. Naby Keita scored the only goal for Jurgen Klopp's side, who were able to grab all three points.

At the time of the fixture last season, Liverpool were fighting alongside Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the Premier League title. This win took Liverpool top of the table temporarily before Manchester City battered Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road to regain their one-point advantage.

Liverpool boast an impressive record under Jurgen Klopp against Newcastle United. The Reds have played 12 games against the Magpies (all Premier League), and have won seven, drawn five, and lost just one.

The loss they did endure was in Jurgen Klopp's first season at the club. The score was 2-0 to Newcastle United at St James' Park, with future Liverpool man, Georginio Wijnaldum scoring for the hosts.

In this time, Liverpool have scored 23 goals and conceded 11. Expect these historical records to even out somewhat over time, as Newcastle United's riches begin to seriously influence on-pitch performances.

A win for Jurgen Klopp's side could take Liverpool as high as 5th, depending on other results in Matchweek 5. Newcastle United are yet to lose a Premier League game, and a win at Anfield could equally take them as high as 5th.

However, Anfield wins for Newcastle United are rare, with the last one being back during the 1995-96 season when the Magpies won 1-0 in the EFL Cup. As for Premier League, you have to go back to a 2-0 win during the 1993-94 season - this is their only win at Anfield in Premier League history.

