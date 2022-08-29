Liverpool v Newcastle United: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

After a scintillating 9-0 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to carry on where they left off when they face Eddie Howe's men on Wednesday.

Newcastle remain unbeaten after four games with one win and three draws including the brilliant 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are the details of when and how you can watch the match:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12.00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12.30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

