Skip to main content

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

Liverpool take on Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a scintillating 9-0 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to carry on where they left off when they face Eddie Howe's men on Wednesday.

Newcastle remain unbeaten after four games with one win and three draws including the brilliant 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City.

Fabio Carvalho Goal Bournemouth Anfield Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah

Here are the details of when and how you can watch the match:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time:  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12.00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12.30am IST (Thursday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 5 - August 30th To 1st September

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Match Highlights | Sensational Reds Back At It

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

'I Think They'll Listen To It' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Will Consider Offers For Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking At Potential Move For RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Neil Andrew
Steve Kerr
Articles

Salah, Van Dijk & Alexander-Arnold Pictured With NBA Legend Steve Kerr

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Ruben Neves Makes Champions League Admission Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Articles

Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

By Damon Carr
Allan Saint-Maximin
News

Report: Newcastle Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Visit To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew