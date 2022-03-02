Skip to main content
Liverpool v Norwich City | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | FA Cup Fifth Round

Liverpool take on Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening at Anfield and we can bring you the confirmed lineups now.

FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp's team come into the clash buoyed by beating Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

The Reds will be looking to add to their trophy haul this season and are still in the hunt for the Premier League, UEFA Champions League as well as the FA Cup.

Dean Smith's Canaries stand in the way of a quarter-final spot as the two teams clash for the fourth time this season.

Whilst Liverpool have emerged victorious in the three previous meetings so far, Norwich pushed them hard at Anfield ten days ago in the Premier League where they took the lead before going down 3-1 after a Reds second-half revival.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday's game:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

James Milner, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones;

Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota

Norwich City Team

