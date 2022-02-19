Liverpool v Norwich City : Dean Smith - The Man In The Dugout

Liverpool take on Norwich in this week's Premier League clash and will be looking to keep the pressure on league-leaders Manchester City. Here's a look at Norwich City manager Dean Smith and his team.

Playing Career

In 1989/90, Dean Smith began his career in the professional game playing for Walsall. Unfortunately, the Saddlers suffered relegation from the third to the fourth division of the English Football League in Smith's first season.

After a tenth place finish in 1993/94 and another failed promotion push, the centre-half moved on.

Smith spent the rest of his career floating around various clubs and levels of the English Football League, notably joining First Division side Sheffield Wednesday in 2003. Although, they too suffered relegation after his arrival.

In total, Dean Smith made a very impressive 566 appearances, amassing 54 goals. Safe to say, his career in management overshadowed his time on the pitch.

Getting Into Management

January 2009, Walsall. Dean Smith returns to his former club as Head of Youth.

Two years on, the Saddlers sacked then manager Chris Hutchings and gave Smith the reigns as the caretaker. Just seventeen days later, his position was made permanent.

Dean Smith in the Walsall FC dugout. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The Englishman managed to rescue Walsall from relegation, recovering a nine-point gap between them and the rest of the league. Smith's tenure at Walsall culminated in the club's first trip to Wembley for the EFL Trophy final in 2015.

Despite a 2-0 loss to Bristol City in the final, Smith had avenged his relegation with the club as a player and taken them to new heights.

The following season saw Brentford jump at the chance to take on the promising young manager. Smith spent three years with the Bees, finishing ninth in 2017/18, and instilled an attractive, attacking brand of football before moving to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa

In October 2018, Dean Smith began his career-defining term at Aston Villa. Joined by John Terry as his assistant coach, the pair took charge of the club in 14th position.

After a significant rise in form, only a last-minute equaliser from West Bromwich Albion prevented the Villans from reaching the playoffs. Smith and his team managed ten successive victories, breaking a 109-year-old record. His first season was a success.

Tactically, the Englishman deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation that could adapt into a solid 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1. Villa would press teams high up the pitch and aim to catch teams unorganised on the counter. Jack Grealish was integral to this.

Jack Grealish and Dean Smith lift the Championship Playoff Final trophy. IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

The young attacker's meteoric rise aligned perfectly with Dean Smith's successes at Villa. This is not disregarding Smith's evident ability to improve individual players and instil winning systems. However, this system was heavily reliant upon Grealish's brilliance.

The Englishman’s success continued with the team improving year on year, slowly climbing the table.

Nonetheless, five consecutive defeats at the beginning of this season saw Dean Smith face the sack. The sale of their local lad and talisman Jack Grealish for £100million to Manchester City was bound to wreak havoc.

Replacement signings Leon Bailey and Danny Ings suffered injuries early on, while Emiliano Buendia struggled to adapt. Nonetheless, the Villains hierarchy remained merciless.

Norwich City

Without a break, Smith accepted what may be the most challenging job of his career to date. Relegation favourites Norwich City.

Dean Smith in the Carrow Road dugout. IMAGO / Focus Images

When the difference between first and last in the Premier League is so significant, fighting back against the upper echelons of the table is nigh on impossible. The Canaries will be relying upon all of their new manager's experience throughout a dogged relegation battle.

Currently four points from safety, Norwich have played one more game than Newcastle United above them. Goals have been hard to come by at Carrow Road, top-scorer Teemu Pukki sits on just six, and the defence continues to leak.

The departure of Todd Cantwell has left a hole in the squad; despite his lack of playing time this season, the attacking midfielder's creativity was unique. On top of this, loanee Billy Gilmour has faced a torrent of unnecessary abuse from the Canaries' fans and has struggled to settle.

So far, Dean Smith has continued to deploy his favoured 4-2-3-1 but has not yet had the chance to put his mark on the squad. Next Summer will provide him with the opportunity.

Last time out, the Canaries suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Man City. This weekend's fixture will be tough for hosts Liverpool, no doubt, yet the Reds' quality in defence should stand firm against the ineffective Norwich attacking unit.

Smith will be aware of the quality Liverpool possess going forwards, and any attempt to cause an upset must begin with damage limitation. Results against the top two teams in England will not be Norwich's priority but may be the difference come Summer.

Dean Smith has the experience to help Norwich survive though the question remains, can he do it?

