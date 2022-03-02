Liverpool v Norwich City | FA Cup | Could Rhys Williams Or Conor Bradley Start For The Reds?

Liverpool face Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday evening and manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to ring the changes.

The Reds beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday but had to play 120 gruelling minutes before the dramatic penalty shootout that saw Liverpool pick up the first silverware of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

As to what changes Klopp will make remains to be seen, but a lot will depend on the decision he takes as to whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue at right-back.

The England international was one of the players who played the full 120 minutes on a big Wembley pitch and as a result, Klopp may save his playmaker for the visit of West Ham on Saturday.

If Alexander-Arnold is rested, let's explore the options Klopp has at his disposal.

Joe Gomez

Gomez deputised for Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League match against Norwich and could do so again unless he is needed in the centre of defence.

Should Gomez play right back, that could open the door for Rhys Williams to be paired with Ibrahima Konate should Klopp decide to rest both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

James Milner

The vice-captain has played at full-back on a number of occasions this season and prior so is another potential option for Klopp.

Milner's leadership could be needed in midfield however assuming some key players are likely to be rested.

Conor Bradley

The young Northern Irish defender has impressed during his opportunities so far this season with the first team and is a key player for the under 23s.

Bradley played in the Carabao Cup victory against the Canaries at Carrow Road earlier in the season and it would not be a surprise to see him thrown in again.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

