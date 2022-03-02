Liverpool v Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool face off against Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday at Anfield and here are the kick-off times and where to watch/live stream around the world.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off is at 8:15pm UK time (GMT)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:15pm ET
Pacific time: 12:15pm PT
Central time: 2:15pm CT
Nigeria
Kick-off stats at 9:15pm GMT+1
India
Kick-off starts at 01:45 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:15 AEST
Read More
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK & Ireland, the game can be watched on ITV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.
In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Norwich
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea
- 'I've Got No Doubt' - Former Player On James Milner's Future At Liverpool
- Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil Van Dijk Make James Milner's All-Time XI
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook