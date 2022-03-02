Skip to main content
Liverpool v Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool face off against Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday at Anfield and here are the kick-off times and where to watch/live stream around the world.

Anfield Liverpool Flag

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off is at  8:15pm UK time (GMT)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:15pm ET

Pacific time:  12:15pm PT

Central time: 2:15pm CT

Nigeria

Kick-off stats at 9:15pm GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 01:45 IST.

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:15 AEST 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK & Ireland, the game can be watched on ITV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

