Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Norwich City | Possible Starting Lineup / Team Emerges Online - 8 Changes? | FA Cup

As Liverpool prepare to take on Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, we look at one potential report as to how Jurgen Klopp's team may line up as they try and make the quarter-finals.

The Reds come into the game on a high after beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on penalties on Sunday.

carabao cup

Klopp will want to make changes however from the team that won the first silverware of the season after 120 minutes of intense football at Wembley.

The Express Sport (via Anfield Edition) predict their possible starting XI and believe that the Liverpool manager will make 8 changes to the team that overcame the Blues.

In their team, Alisson Becker returns in goal which is very likely based on Klopp's comments yesterday about Caoimhin Kelleher.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only player in the back four who retains his place with him being joined by Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas.

Read More

Skipper Jordan Henderson is part of a midfield trio that includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

In attack, Sadio Mane, who was substituted on Sunday, is joined by the fit again Diogo Jota and Divock Origi.

It would not be a surprise to see this number of changes or a team like they propose with rotation a must in such a heavy period of crucial fixtures.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Possible Starting Lineup / Team Emerges Online - 8 Changes? | FA Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
Middlesborough
Non LFC

'Worst Performance Since Gross Was In Charge' - Tottenham Fans React To FA Cup Exit At Middlesbrough

By Neil Andrew
27 minutes ago
Ben Johnson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Transfer Target Turns Down New Contract At West Ham, Arsenal & Tottenham Also Interested

By Neil Andrew
30 minutes ago
Alisson Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Makes Goalkeeper Decision For Liverpool's Fifth Round FA Cup Clash With Norwich

By Neil Andrew
11 hours ago
Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup | Squad Availability | 'I Trust In The Boys'

By Damon Carr
12 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Norwich

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Harvey Elliot Contacted By FA | ‘He Won’t Do This Again’

By Damon Carr
12 hours ago