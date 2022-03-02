Liverpool v Norwich City | Possible Starting Lineup / Team Emerges Online - 8 Changes? | FA Cup

As Liverpool prepare to take on Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, we look at one potential report as to how Jurgen Klopp's team may line up as they try and make the quarter-finals.

The Reds come into the game on a high after beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on penalties on Sunday.

Klopp will want to make changes however from the team that won the first silverware of the season after 120 minutes of intense football at Wembley.

The Express Sport (via Anfield Edition) predict their possible starting XI and believe that the Liverpool manager will make 8 changes to the team that overcame the Blues.

In their team, Alisson Becker returns in goal which is very likely based on Klopp's comments yesterday about Caoimhin Kelleher.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only player in the back four who retains his place with him being joined by Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is part of a midfield trio that includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

In attack, Sadio Mane, who was substituted on Sunday, is joined by the fit again Diogo Jota and Divock Origi.

It would not be a surprise to see this number of changes or a team like they propose with rotation a must in such a heavy period of crucial fixtures.

