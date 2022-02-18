Liverpool v Norwich City | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota Injury Update

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Norwich City on Saturday, manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of striker Diogo Jota.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The Portugal international was substituted at half-time in the 2-0 victory against Inter Milan in midweek after taking a knock to the ankle during the opening 45 minutes.

He was spotted yesterday on crutches and wearing a medical boot causing concern he could miss some crucial matches for Liverpool.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp told the media that Jota will definitely not be available for Saturday’s match with Norwich and they still do not know the extent of the issue.

“No, he will not be available but the extent is still not clear.

“We need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others. And so, pretty much everything is possible in the moment: that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.

“Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot, it’s a normal procedure; even when you just feel something they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.”

It looks like Liverpool will need to wait and see how the injury settles over the next few days.

The fact that he was able to play on is hopefully a positive sign that he will be fit and ready for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea in just over a week’s time.

