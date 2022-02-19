Liverpool v Norwich City | Surprising Predicted Lineup / Team Emerges Online | Seven Changes?

As Liverpool prepare to take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, a surprising predicted starting lineup has emerged online suggesting that manager Jurgen Klopp will make seven changes from midweek.

On Wednesday, Liverpool won a hard fought match in the San Siro against Inter Milan in the Champions League. In a game that would have taken it's toll on the legs of the players the Reds managed to get over the line with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

This week will see the clash with the Canaries followed by another Premier League match against Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday before they travel to Wembley to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

It is expected therefore that Klopp will freshen up his team for Saturday's match but as per Anfield Edition, the Express Sport predict seven changes to the victorious team from midweek.

In defence, they predict James Milner, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas will give the opportunity for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Roberston to rest.

They also suggest that skipper Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita will be rewarded for their impact off the bench in Italy to start alongside Fabinho in midfield.

In attack, the Express believe Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz will replace Sadio Mane and the injured Diogo Jota.

Author Verdict

Whilst changes are expected, seven would seem on the extreme side with four or five changes appearing more realistic.

In defence, Klopp has been keen to be as consistent as possible with his lineup so it's unlikely he would want to make three changes to his 'last line'.

The suggested changes in midfield and attack seem possible but it's very difficult to predict with games coming thick and fast.

The LFC predicted lineup can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook