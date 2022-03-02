Skip to main content
Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round | Klopp Makes 10 Changes

Liverpool take on Norwich City at Anfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the team news.

Jurgen Klopp has made 10 changes to the team that started the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. The match at Wembley went all the way to penalties so after 120 minutes of the intense encounter with the Blues, it is no surprise to see this many changes.

Alisson Becker returns in goal replacing penalty hero Caoimhin Kelleher.

At the back, James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas will play the full-back roles with Ibrahima Konate paired with Joe Gomez in the middle of the defence.

It looks like Jordan Henderson will play the holding role in midfield and be flanked by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

Up front, Diogo Jota returns to the starting lineup alongside Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

