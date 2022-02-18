Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Diogo Jota Injury Update

Liverpool head into Saturday's Premier League clash against Norwich City with the chance to reduce the gap on leaders Manchester City to just six points and we can bring you the latest team news.

Pep Guardiola's team will be in action later on Saturday evening when they host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool Team News

The Reds are in the middle of a crucial period of their season where they play fixtures across all four competitions.

After the fine win in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Liverpool face the Canaries on Saturday with another league match on Wednesday against Leeds United before the Carabao Cup final versus rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

As games come thick and fast, it's likely that manager Jurgen Klopp will ring the changes again as he aims to keep his whole squad fit and sharp.

After going into the Inter Milan game with no injury concerns, Diogo Jota is the only absentee that has been confirmed ahead of the match with the Canaries.

Portugal international Jota is struggling with an ankle injury he picked up in the first half of the game in the San Siro which saw him leave the pitch at half-time and not return after the interval.

Jordan Henderson should return to the starting XI after impressing from the bench in midweek and there could also be starts for Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Luis Diaz.

Joe Gomez, James Milner, Kostas Tsimikas could also be in contention for a start to give some much needed rest to others.

Norwich City Team News

Manager Dean Smith should have both Mathias Normann and former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak back and available for selection.

Adam Idah however has been ruled out for the rest of the season after surgery on a knee injury.

Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp, and Andrew Omobamidele are all likely to still be missing.

